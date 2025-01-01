Germany: Financial incentives offered to Syrians to return home

Shafaqna English- Germany is offering financial incentives and support to Syrians who wish to return to Syria.

The current German government has barely a month left in its current term before the elections on February 23 this year. Now the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) confirmed it would be offering financial incentives to Syrians returning home.

The returns scheme, entitled REAG/GARP, to which Syria was added on January 13, is designed to support migrants planning voluntary returns to their home country. The German government offers to cover travel expenses and a one-time support payment of 1,700 euros per person.

