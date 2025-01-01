Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday at the US Capitol.

Trump used his inaugural address to reiterate his grievances against his political opponents, saying he would “liberate” the country from a “radical and corrupt establishment”.

His speech also previewed the slate of executive actions he planned to take in the coming days, including declaring a state of emergency at the southern border with Mexico.

Trump, the first US president convicted of criminal charges, also denounced the “weaponization” of the justice system, though he has threatened to jail political opponents.

During his inaugural address, Trump promises to usher in the “golden age of America” and to put “America first” during his four-year term.

The Republican leader also outlines a series of executive actions he plans to take on his first day in office, including cracking down on immigration.

Source: AlJazeera

