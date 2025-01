Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), described by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. The Prophet’s (PBUH) most beloved wife, Khadijah (SA). How they met, their wedding, and the controversy around how old Khadijah (SA) was when she married the Prophet (PBUH).

How old was Khadija (SA) ? | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)- Part 10

Part of series: The Life Of Prophet Muhammad by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

