English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious QuestionsShia Graph

Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Business”

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Business”.

Question & Answer

Question: A Muslim works in a non-Muslim country, in a private office, or in a government office, or on contract for a specific project where he is paid by the hour. Is it permissible for him to waste some hours or work negligently or intentionally delay the job? Does he deserve the full wages?

Answer: It is not allowed; and if one does so, he is not entitled to full wages.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa about Renting Womb of a Woman from People of Book

faati

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Interaction in social life

parniani

Ahkam Graph: Is the practice of magic permissible?

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Suicide

faati

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Work & investment (4)

parniani

Ahkam Graph: Is it okay to donate blood?

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.