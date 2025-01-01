Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Business”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Business”.
Question & Answer
Question: A Muslim works in a non-Muslim country, in a private office, or in a government office, or on contract for a specific project where he is paid by the hour. Is it permissible for him to waste some hours or work negligently or intentionally delay the job? Does he deserve the full wages?
Answer: It is not allowed; and if one does so, he is not entitled to full wages.
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory