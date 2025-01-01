SCMP: Hong Kong Convention Centre Achieves Top Halal Certification

Shafaqna English- The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) has been awarded the prestigious Gold Certification by Singapore-based CrescentRating, becoming the first MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) venue in Hong Kong to achieve this honor. The certification reflects the HKCEC’s efforts to cater to Muslim visitors, offering facilities such as separate prayer rooms, ablution stations, and halal-certified dining options, as South China Morning Post repoted.

This initiative aligns with Hong Kong’s strategy to enhance its appeal to Muslim travelers, especially from the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In 2019, the city welcomed 800,000 tourists from these regions, a number expected to grow as Muslim-friendly venues increase. Recent upgrades at the HKCEC aim to ensure a positive experience for Muslim exhibitors and visitors.

Community leaders and lawmakers have praised the move, recognizing it as a step forward for Hong Kong in becoming a more inclusive travel destination. They also suggested expanding certifications to shopping centers to further boost the city’s appeal.

Source: South China Morning Post

www.shafaqna.com