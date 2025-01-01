Hiding the Truth: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:70-71)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:70-71)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Hiding the Truth

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ لِمَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَأَنتُمْ تَشْهَدُونَ ‎﴿٧٠﴾‏يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ لِمَ تَلْبِسُونَ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَاطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُونَ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ‎﴿٧١﴾‏

3:70 O People of the Scripture, why do you disbelieve in the verses of Allah while you witness (to their truth)?

3:71 O People of the Scripture, why do you mix the truth with falsehood and conceal the truth while you know (it)?

Commentary: Verses 3:70 admonishes the people of the Scripture for disbelieving in the signs of Allah (SWT). It’s important to understand that disbelief in God’s signs is distinct from disbelief in God and His lordship.

For instance, atheists disbelieve in the existence of God, and idolaters disbelieve in the lordship of Allah (SWT). However, the people of the Scripture believed in God but disbelieved in Prophet Mohammad (SWT), which was one of His signs.

Signs of God are, in general, divine teachings, commands, and miracles. For example, Allah (SWT) teaches us that Isa (AS) is His servant and one of His messengers, and the Prophet of Islam is His last messenger. He also declared that He is the Free of need and the Omnipotent. These are examples of signs of Allah (SWT).

Verse 3:70 reads, “O People of the Scripture (يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ), why do you disbelieve in the signs of Allah (لِمَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ) while you witness (to their truth) (وَأَنتُمْ تَشْهَدُونَ)?”

The phrase “wa-antum tashhadūna” (وَأَنتُمْ تَشْهَدُونَ) translates to “while you witness” and implies that they were knowingly refuting divine teachings.

Verse 3:71 admonishes the people of the Scripture for concealing the truth and misleading others by mixing it with falsehood. What were the people of the Scripture trying to hide?

The signs of the foretold prophet were cited in the Taurat and Injeel, and the scholars of Scripture were aware of them. For instance, the prophesied prophet would prey towards two qibla, which the Prophet (SAWA) prayed toward the Masjid Al-Aqsa before he migrated to Medina and Masjid al-Haram after his migration.

The people of the Scriptures did not reveal the signs of the foretold prophet to those outside their religion because these signs matched the traits of the Prophet (SAWA). As you delve into the reasons behind this concealment, you will understand that it was done for three reasons:

1) It would confirm and strengthen the position of the Prophet (SAWA) as the prophesized messenger in the Scripture.

2) It would count against them because Muslims would ask them why they did not believe in the prophesied prophet mentioned in the Scripture.

3) The third reason is deduced from verse 2:76. They thought if they admitted the characteristics of the Prophet (SAWA) corresponded with what was mentioned in the Scripture, they would be compelled to believe in the Prophet (SAWA). Otherwise, God will condemn them in the Hereafter. But if they don’t confess, they can claim they were uncertain whether the Prophet’s traits corresponded to what was mentioned in the Scripture. They thought the divine court was like human courts and could hide the truth without being reprimanded. Verse 2:76 reads:

… وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ قَالُوا أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَاجُّوكُم بِهِ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ‎﴿٧٦﴾‏

2:76: … When they are alone with one another, they say, “Do you talk to them (believers) about what Allah has revealed to you (the traits of the foretold prophet) so they (believer) can argue with you about it before your Lord?” Then will you not reason?

Verse 3:71 addresses the people of the Scripture once again, saying, “O People of the Scripture (يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ), why do you mix the truth with falsehood so that you lead people astray (لِمَ تَلْبِسُونَ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَاطِلِ)?” “Why do you conceal the truth (وَتَكْتُمُونَ الْحَقَّ) while you know the truth (وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ)?”