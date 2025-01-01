UN is concerned adverse impact of the US exit from WHO, Paris Climate Agreement

Shafaqna English- UN agencies responded to Donald Trump’s executive orders, ending membership in the World Health Organization (WHO) and its adherence to the Paris Climate Agreement, highlighting the massive potential negative impact on public health and efforts to curb global warming.

“The WHO regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization…We hope the United States will reconsider,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, hours after the new President signed an executive order at the White House, bringing US involvement in the UN agency to an end in 12 months.

The US joined WHO in 1948 after both chambers of Congress passed a joint resolution. The resolution requires the country to provide one year’s notice to leave the organization.

President Trump took steps to withdraw from the WHO in 2020 during his first term – but the Biden administration reversed the move.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com