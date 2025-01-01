English
Drought hits Southern Iraq hard

Shafaqna English- Al-Azair district in southern Maysan province is facing severe water shortages, which have led to population migration, Kazem Daryoul, the district’s director said.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Daryoul noted that the infrastructure in the center of the Al-Azair district is nearly complete, but there remains a need for four government offices to offer services that meet the needs of the district’s residents.

“As part of the measures taken to address the water scarcity, local authorities are working on converting agricultural pump operations from diesel to electricity and reclaiming land that has turned barren due to water shortages.”

