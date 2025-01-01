Italy: Government’s right-wing partner proposes to ban Islamic veil in public places

Shafaqna English- Italian coalition government’s right-wing populist partner proposed to ban the Islamic veil in public places reported local media.

Commenting on the law proposal submitted to the Italian parliament by the Lega party he leads, Matteo Salvini, also deputy premier said the proposal was “common sense.”

“A common sense proposal from the Lega against those who do not respect our culture and the principles of Western freedom,” he said, according to state-run ANSA news agency.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

