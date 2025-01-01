US: New York Attorney General’s office adds Director of Muslim Affairs to the team

Shafaqna English- New York Attorney General Letitia James has expanded its team to include a first-ever Director of Muslim Affairs.

Long Island resident Mohammad Awais officially started the role on Dec. 6, 2024. In this position, Awais will work with Muslim communities across New York, address their needs, and connect them with OAG’s various resources on civil rights, housing, workers’ rights, consumer protection, and more.

“New York is home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the country, and I am proud to welcome the Office of the Attorney General’s first-ever Director of Muslim Affairs to work with Muslim communities across the state,” said AG James. “From Buffalo to Brooklyn, Muslim communities across the state have grown over the years and contribute meaningfully to our neighborhoods, as they have done for generations. This new role will help my office ensure that Muslim New Yorkers’ voices are heard, their needs are met, and their rights are protected.”

Source: amNY

