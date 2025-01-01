English
Australia: Islamic finance surges as NAB extends eligibility

Shafaqna English- NAB’s Islamic finance for businesses has grown 28% in the past year as more customers seek out tailored financing options.

To help even more Australian businesses grow, customers can now use the Islamic finance option to acquire another business, purchase equipment, and buy livestock, and will no longer need to use property as security.

NAB Head of Islamic Finance, Dr Imran Lum, said more business customers were interested in this type of financing, with the bank seeing steady growth since its launch back in 2021.

