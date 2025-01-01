English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Sources: Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights

0

Shafaqna English- Nearly 1,660 Afghans cleared by the US government to resettle in the US, including family members of active-duty US military personnel, are having their flights canceled under President Donald Trump’s order.

According to Reuters, this group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the US, said Shawn VanDiver, head of the AfghanEvac coalition of US veterans and advocacy groups and the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Afghans and advocates are panicking,” said VanDiver. “I’ve had to recharge my phone four times already today because so many are calling me.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans

leila yazdani

IOM appeals for $500 million to assist Afghans in 2025

leila yazdani

UNICEF appeals for $141 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

leila yazdani

Pakistan’s Afghan Refugee Crisis: A Call For Immediate Global Action

parniani

Economic impacts of Afghan refugees deportation from Pakistan

parniani

Why America is concerned about withdrawal of Afghan refugees from Pakistan?

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.