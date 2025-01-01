Q&A for Muslims in the West: Interaction in social life (2)

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to look at a passionate scene taking place on the street?

Answer: It is not permissible to look at it with lustful intentions or with ill thoughts; rather, based on obligatory precaution, one should refrain from watching it totally.

Question 1: Is it permissible to go to a mixed [i.e., co-ed] cinema and other haram places of entertainment without having any guarautce that one will not engage in a forbidden act?

Answer: It is not permissible.

Question 2: Is it permissible to swim in a mixed swimming pool without having any lustful intention?

Answer: Based on obligatory precaution, it is not permissible to go to the places of indecency at all.

Question 3: Is it permissible to go to sea beaches and public parks during sunny days for walking while one might come across scenes which are against the norm of decency?

Answer: Without a guarantee that one will not commit a forbidden act, it is not permissible.

Question 4: In European countries, public baths are built with certain considerations. Whether or not it is in the direction of qibla is not one of their considerations unlike the situation in Muslim countries:

Is it permissible for us to use such facilities, if we do not know where the direction of the qibla is?

And if we know the baths do face the direction of the qibla, is it permissible for us to use them? If it is not permissible, what is the solution?

Answer: In the first case, based on obligatory precaution, it is not permissible to use them except after failing to know the direction of the qibla and that it is not possible to wait or that waiting would entail harm and place the person in difficulty.

In the second case, based on obligatory precaution, it is necessary —while using the bathroom— to refrain from facing the qibla or turning one’s back to it. However, in the event of emergency, one should sit with their back towards the qibla. This is based on obligatory precaution.

Question 5: Suppose that Muslim, residing in a non-Muslim country finds a suitcase (full of clothes) with or without the owner’s nametag on it. What should he do with it?

Answer: A suitcase of personal belongings normally has the nametag through which the owner can be contacted. If he knows that it belongs to a Muslim or a non-Muslim whose property is sacrosanct (or even if there is a likelihood —a considerable likelihood— [that it belongs to a non-Muslim whose property is sacrosanct]), it is necessary for him to announce it for one whole year that he has found that item [so that the owner can come forward and claim it]. If he cannot find the owner [even after the lapse of one year], he should, based on obligatory precaution, give it in charity.

However, if he knows that it belongs to a non-, it is permissible for him to keep it provided that he is not legally bound to announce what he finds in that country or to hand it over to the authorities, etc. (1) In the latter case, he is not allowed to take possession of it; rather it is compulsory on him to act in accordance with the legal undertaking.

Question 6: If I find an item in a European country without any distinctive sign on it [identifying the owner], is it permissible for me to keep it?

Answer: If it has no distinctive sign by which one can contact the owner, it is permissible for you to keep it except in the case [of the legal undertaking] mentioned earlier.

Question 7: Some people, be they Muslim or non-Muslim, in the West approach you with expensive items for sale at a price so cheap that the potential buyer is almost convinced that the item is stolen. Is it permissible to buy it, if one knows for sure, or feel a strong probability, that it is has been stolen from a Muslim?

Answer: If one knows or gets a strong feeling that the item has been stolen from a person whose property is sacrosanct, it is not permissible to buy it or keep it.

Question 8: The price of cigarettes is very high in Western countries. Would it be forbidden to buy them because of extravagance and waste, especially when one knows that they are harmful [to one’s health]?

Answer: It is permissible to buy them; and using them would not become haram for the reasons mentioned [in the question]. Of course, if smoking causes great harm to the smoker while quitting, it can comses him no harm or lesser harm, it is necessary for him to quit it.

Question 9: There are machines used in telephone tapping. Is it permissible to use such devices without the knowledge of the intended personin order to use it against them when the need arises?

Answer: It is not obligatory on one speaker to ask the permission of the other speaker to record the conversation on the telephone line. However, he is not allowed to publicize it or let others listen to it if it will cause an insult of a mo’min or disclose his secret — unless that is over-ridden by another equal or more important obligation.

