Barrons: Tempus AI Stock Surges 39% Following ‘Olivia’ App Launch

Shafaqna English- Tempus AI Inc. experienced a significant stock increase of 39%, reaching $48.90, after unveiling its new AI-powered personal health application, Olivia. This surge marks the company’s largest single-day percentage gain on record, according to Barrons.

The Olivia app aims to centralize patients’ health data, making it accessible through artificial intelligence. Users can connect to over 1,000 health systems via electronic health record integration, sync data from health devices, or manually upload records.

The app organizes this information into a shareable timeline and allows patients to query their records and receive data summaries through its AI capabilities.

Source: Barrons

