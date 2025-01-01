English
International Shia News Agency
Space: Global Push to Address Space Junk Crisis

Shafaqna English- As satellite launches increase, space debris has become a growing threat to Earth’s orbit. Scientists are calling on the United Nations to adopt measures for sustainable space use, similar to marine pollution management, to avoid cascading collisions, as reported by Space.

With the rise of megaconstellations, experts warn of a potential “Kessler syndrome,” where unchecked debris renders orbital space unusable. They stress the need for global cooperation to preserve orbital infrastructure vital for communication, navigation, and research.

Source: Space.com

