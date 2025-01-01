UN: Africa tragically remains epicenter of global terrorism

Shafaqna English- Africa tragically remains the epicenter of global terrorism, and more action is required to implement international commitments to combat this scourge, the UN’s Deputy Secretary-General said.

Amina Mohammed was speaking at a meeting focused on strengthening counter-terrorism on the continent, convened by Algeria, the Council president for January.

She emphasized that the Council has a critical role in supporting African Union (AU) counter-terrorism initiatives, grounded in African leadership and solutions.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com