EU voices concerns over USA’s decision to withdraw from WHO

Shafaqna English- The European Union expressed “concerns” about Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization(WHO).

Eva Hrncirova Spokesperson for the European Commission, addressed the issue during a daily press briefing in the Belgian capital Brussels, responding to a question on Trump’s decision to leave the WHO.

Hrncirova highlighted the importance of global cooperation in tackling health threats: “We are concerned about the announcement that the USA will withdraw from the WHO.”

She emphasized that the EU hopes the USA’s administration will reconsider its decision and acknowledged Trump’s criticisms regarding “inequalities in the financial contributions” to the WHO.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com