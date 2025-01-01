Iraq: Al-Anbar laments shortage of recreational facilities

Shafaqna English- Al-Anbar province, faces a severe shortage of recreational facilities, sparking growing complaints from residents.



“Despite its vast size and rich history, Al-Anbar lacks adequate parks and public spaces for children and families,” said Mohammed Hussein, a resident of Ramadi, to Shafaq News Agency. “We often have to travel to other provinces to enjoy quality time with our families.”

Souad Mohammed, a mother of three from Al-Fallujah, described the impact on children. “The absence of recreational spaces forces children to stay indoors or play in the streets, exposing them to risks and depriving them of healthy activities,” she told Shafaq News.

Source: Shafaq News

