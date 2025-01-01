English
UN migration chief: Permanent ceasefire in Gaza key for humanitarian aid

Shafaqna English- The temporary ceasefire between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel must become permanent to ensure the delivery of essential aid to Gaza, Amy Pope, director general of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

“Because, without a ceasefire, we cannot get the goods to those who are most in need,” Pope said of the ceasefire, which began Sunday.

She noted that the humanitarian needs in Gaza are “astronomical,” with necessities such as shelter, food, clean water, medicine, and hygiene still unmet.

“Frankly, without a ceasefire, we’re simply unable to deliver to those who need us most,” she said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

