Ethiopia: Muslims protest over hijab ban in some schools

Shafaqna English-Thousands gathered to protest the failure of schools in Axum to comply with court rulings and injunctions from the Tigray Regional Education Bureau that allow female Muslim students the put on hijabs in classrooms.

According to the Addis Standard, the protest rally, which was organised by the Tigray Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, was held under the slogan “She will learn while wearing her hijab” and called on the schools to not only obey the directives but also respect the culture.

The Axum City District Court had previously suspended the directive prohibiting Muslim students from wearing hijabs and summoned five schools to respond to the allegations.

Source: Eastleigh Voice

