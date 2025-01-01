AfD Party: German nationality should not be given as a gift

Shafaqna English- “German nationality should not be given as a gift,” the right-wing and anti-migrant party Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland, AfD) siad.



The right-wing and anti-migrant party Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland, AfD) presented its full election manifesto at its party conference on January 11 and 12 this year. The party is the furthest right on the political spectrum among the parties allowed to stand in this year’s elections. They also have a Chancellor candidate in the form of co-party leader Alice Weidel. Currently, the party ranks second place in opinion polls behind the conservative CDU and is predicted to win about 21 percent of the vote.

Source: Info Migrants

