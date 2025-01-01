Saudi Space Agency Launches Innovation Competition

English
Shafaqna English- The Saudi Space Agency has announced a new competition aimed at encouraging innovative solutions in the field of space exploration and technology. The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to advance its space industry and foster local talent. Participants will compete to develop pioneering ideas and projects addressing key challenges in space exploration, satellite technology, and related fields.

The competition aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, which emphasizes the development of high-tech industries and scientific research. Winners will receive recognition, mentorship, and funding opportunities to further develop their innovations.

Source: Madhyamam

www.shafaqna.com

