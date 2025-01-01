English
WFP: 15 Million Afghans face food insecurity this winter

Shafaqna English- The World Food Programme (WFP) said that this winter nearly 15 million people in Afghanistan are facing food insecurity.

The WFP’s communications official added that they are striving to provide humanitarian aid to six million people each month.

Ziauddin Safi, the communications officer for the World Food Program, said: “Thanks to national assistance from the European Union and other partners, the WFP intends to provide emergency food aid to six million people across the country every month this winter.”

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Jumma Gul, who complains about poverty and lack of work, said that because his children are young, he is forced to work with his handcart.

