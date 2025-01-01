USA: Civil rights groups warn Trump’s executive order would restore Muslim travel ban

Shafaqna English- USA’s civil rights groups are warning that Trump’s executive order lays the groundwork for the reinstatement of a ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim-Arab countries.

It goes beyond Trump’s 2017 ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, adding language that denies visas or entry to the USA to people who “bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles. ” It also sets up a process that could lead to the removal of those granted visas since January 2021.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) said the new order relied on the same statutory authority to justify Trump’s 2017 travel ban and offered even “wider latitude to use ideological exclusion to deny visa requests and remove individuals” who had already entered the country. To help those affected, the ADC unveiled a new 24-hour hotline (844-232-9955).

The National Iranian-Americans Council (NIAC) said Trump’s order on: “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and other National Security and Public Safety Threats” would separate USA families from loved ones and lower enrolment at USA’s universities.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com