OCHA: Civilians killed in airstrikes as Rohingya risk dangerous journeys

Shafaqna English- The security situation in Myanmar continues to remain highly volatile, with intensified airstrikes across multiple regions leading to dozens of civilian casualties, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

OCHA expressed grave concern for the safety of civilians, highlighting the heightened risks faced by conflict-affected communities amid the violence and limited access to essential services.

It reiterated its call for all parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

The situation in the southeast Asian nation has been in freefall since Myanmar’s military – known as the Tatmadaw – overthrew the democratically elected government and arrested key political and government leaders in February 2021.

At least 6,000 civilians have been killed since the military takeover, and countless more injured, including many who lost limbs to landmines and unexploded ordinance (UXO).

