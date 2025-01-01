English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

OCHA: Civilians killed in airstrikes as Rohingya risk dangerous journeys

0

Shafaqna English- The security situation in Myanmar continues to remain highly volatile, with intensified airstrikes across multiple regions leading to dozens of civilian casualties, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

OCHA expressed grave concern for the safety of civilians, highlighting the heightened risks faced by conflict-affected communities amid the violence and limited access to essential services.

It reiterated its call for all parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

The situation in the southeast Asian nation has been in freefall since Myanmar’s military – known as the Tatmadaw – overthrew the democratically elected government and arrested key political and government leaders in February 2021.

At least 6,000 civilians have been killed since the military takeover, and countless more injured, including many who lost limbs to landmines and unexploded ordinance (UXO).

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OCHA: 305 million around the world will require humanitarian aid in 2025

leila yazdani

UN calls for safety of aid workers in South Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Concerns raised over deteriorating situation in Myanmar

nafiseh yazdani

UN: 4.5 million internally displaced in Ethiopia as of June

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: UNSC highlights humanitarian needs

leila yazdani

OCHA records at least 800 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.