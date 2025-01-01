Blasphemy Laws in Pakistan: Protecting Faith or Silencing Dissent?

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Kumail Akmal, Blasphemy laws in Pakistan, particularly Sections 295-B and 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, have long been a source of contention and concern. Although these laws were introduced to safeguard religious sentiments, they are frequently weaponized to suppress dissent, target minority communities, and serve personal grudges. This misuse has sparked significant human rights concerns, with organizations like Amnesty International, the United Nations, and USAID highlighting the severe social and political damage these laws inflict. Section 295-C stipulates capital punishment or life imprisonment for blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), while Section 295-B prescribes life imprisonment for desecrating the Quran. Despite their purported role in protecting religious sanctity, these laws often function as instruments of oppression.

Numerous cases illustrate how personal vendettas are pursued under the guise of blasphemy accusations. For example, Rimsha Masih, a young Christian girl, was falsely accused of burning Quranic pages by a local imam harboring a personal grievance. Khalid Jadoon Chisti, the imam, was later implicated in fabricating evidence to incriminate her. Such incidents reveal how easily these laws can be manipulated to exploit vulnerable individuals.

Asia Bibi’s case is another infamous example. Accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad PBUH during a workplace dispute, this Christian woman faced a death sentence in 2010. Her eventual acquittal in 2018 by Pakistan’s Supreme Court came only after years of international outcry and condemnation. Amnesty International described the case as one rooted in flimsy evidence and personal grudges, underscoring the broader pattern of these laws being used to settle personal disputes with little credible proof.

The case of Muhammad Akhlaq, a mentally ill man accused of blasphemy, serves as another stark reminder of how these laws are misused. Vulnerable individuals, including those from minority groups, often face violence or live under the constant threat of death due to unsubstantiated allegations. Amnesty International has repeatedly condemned such abuses, calling attention to how these laws disproportionately harm the already marginalized.

Religious minorities, including Christians, Hindus, and Ahmadis, bear the brunt of societal and institutional discrimination. Reports indicate widespread bias against Christians in employment, while Ahmadis face persistent hate speech and anti-Ahmadi rhetoric in the media and from mainstream political figures. Activists advocating for religious tolerance frequently face threats and intimidation, creating a climate of fear that stifles open discourse.

Internationally, Pakistan’s blasphemy laws have drawn widespread criticism. Amnesty International has described them as tools to suppress free speech, with accusations often leading to harassment and violence. The United Nations and USAID have similarly emphasized the detrimental impact of these laws on Pakistan’s progress toward a more inclusive and democratic society. The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, has called for urgent reforms to prevent misuse and protect human dignity.

Despite their entrenched position within Pakistan’s legal framework, there is growing domestic and international consensus on the need for reform. The government must initiate legislative changes to curb abuse, such as raising the burden of proof for blasphemy accusations and implementing independent investigations before charges are filed. It is also essential to introduce measures that protect minority communities from targeted persecution and to prosecute those who make false allegations.

Lessons can be drawn from Indonesia, which has also faced criticism for the misuse of its blasphemy laws. In recent years, Indonesia has introduced judicial review processes to improve the application of these laws, ensuring that accusations are not politically or personally motivated. For instance, the controversial case of Ahok (Basuki Tjahaja Purnama), a Christian and former governor of Jakarta, sparked debates and eventual reforms aimed at reducing the potential for misuse.

For Pakistan to move toward a just and equitable society, it must decisively address the flaws in its blasphemy laws. By revising these laws, implementing safeguards, and fostering a culture of tolerance and mutual respect, the country can ensure that the rights and freedoms of all its citizens are protected. Only then can the cycle of fear and oppression be broken, paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive future.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article