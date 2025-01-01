Afghanistan’s Crossroads: Education, Terrorism, and Regional Peace

Shafaqna Pakistan | by AK Haq- A semblance of pragmatism appears to have emerged within the Taliban government. The acting deputy foreign minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, has emerged as a strong proponent of reopening schools for Afghan girls. Stanekzai, who previously led the Taliban’s negotiation team in Doha prior to the withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021, made a bold public statement that restrictions on the education of girls and women are inconsistent with Islamic Sharia law. His remarks stand as the most direct internal criticism of the interim Afghan government’s policies, which have largely contributed to its international isolation.

In parallel, reports suggest that Afghan officials, during recent closed-door meetings with Pakistani authorities, have acknowledged the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a significant issue. However, this acknowledgment does not imply an imminent crackdown on the terrorist group, especially given the internal divisions within the Taliban ranks, notably between the Haqqani and Kandahari factions. Despite advocating dialogue with the TTP over a confrontational approach, this admission indicates a potential shift in Kabul’s stance, reflecting a willingness to introspect and possibly reassess priorities.

It is becoming increasingly apparent that the Taliban must recognize the urgent need to preserve the gains of a peaceful Afghanistan. In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, characterized by regional connectivity and cross-border collaboration, Afghanistan cannot afford to remain isolated. As a gateway to the Central Asian Republics and further to Europe, the country holds immense potential for regional trade and cooperation. Ensuring peace and stability within its borders is not only essential for its war-weary population but also for the prosperity of the wider region.

The responsibility for charting a new course lies squarely with the Taliban 2.0. By addressing critical issues such as the education of women and countering extremist elements like the TTP, the Taliban can pave the way for a more inclusive and progressive Afghanistan. These steps are crucial not only for gaining international legitimacy but also for fostering long-term stability and development in the region

