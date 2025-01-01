Student Unions and Pakistan’s Future

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- A recent hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan by a six-member constitutional bench has reignited the long-standing debate over the decades-old ban on student unions. In a significant move, the court issued notices to the federation of Pakistan, challenging the legality of this ban. This development marks a pivotal moment in a legal battle that could fundamentally reshape how students engage with political and social issues within their universities. However, a deep-seated misunderstanding of the role student unions play in fostering democratic values and ensuring the overall welfare of students persists, even within the judiciary.

For decades, student unions have been demonized and unjustly blamed for the violence on campuses. They have been reduced to mere political tools in the public discourse, with critics often referring to them as breeding grounds for unrest or as extensions of political parties. These portrayals fail to capture the true purpose of student unions, which historically have been platforms for student advocacy and empowerment. The crisis in higher education today can, in part, be traced back to the 1984 ban on student unions. This ban stripped students of the means to organize and voice their grievances, leaving university administrators unchecked. The void left by student unions was quickly filled by the student wings of political parties, many of which adopted extremist and violent tendencies.

Student unions are the birthplace of ideologies and activism, playing a crucial role in preparing future generations for the responsibilities of active citizenship. Rather than recognizing this potential, the state has treated students as a threat and systematically prevented them from organizing. The petitioners challenging the student union ban argue that such restrictions violate their constitutional rights under Article 17, which guarantees freedom of association. They also highlight a glaring inconsistency: if young people are eligible to vote at the age of 18, how can they be denied the right to unionize within institutions meant to foster their development as citizens?

The current state of universities underscores the urgent need for genuine student unions. When the Supreme Court reinstated the ban, it justified its decision by claiming that student unions were responsible for campus violence. However, evidence suggests that the ban itself accelerated the spread of guns and unrest on campuses. In the absence of genuine student unions, the only organized groups left are the student wings of political parties. These groups are often run by non-students, frequently engage in clashes, and are primarily focused on the agendas of their parent political parties. In contrast, authentic student unions could play a vital role in addressing campus-specific issues, such as tuition fees and the performance of university administrators.

The state’s reluctance to reinstate student unions has resulted in a missed opportunity to harness the energy and potential of Pakistan’s youth. With one of the largest youthful populations in the world, Pakistan has an untapped resource that could drive change, innovation, and progress. Allowing students to organize, express themselves, and advocate for their rights is not a threat but a necessary step in their development as responsible citizens and future leaders. The state and educational institutions must recognize the invaluable role student unions can play in shaping a more democratic and inclusive society.

