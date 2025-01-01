English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Guardian: Pope Francis Warns of AI Risks at Davos Summit

0

Shafaqna English- At the 2025 Davos Summit, Pope Francis expressed deep concerns about artificial intelligence exacerbating society’s “crisis of truth.” Addressing global leaders, he highlighted AI’s potential to amplify misinformation and spread disinformation on an unprecedented scale, further eroding public trust in information sources, as the Guardian wrote.

The Pope called for global collaboration to ensure AI technologies are guided by ethical principles prioritizing truth, transparency, and respect for human dignity. He emphasized the need for robust governance to prevent AI from being used for manipulative or harmful purposes.

This warning comes amid broader debates on AI’s societal impact, including challenges in addressing bias and ensuring accountability. The Pope’s message underscored the urgency of developing policies to align AI innovation with moral and ethical considerations to safeguard humanity.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Tempus AI Stock Surges 39% Following ‘Olivia’ App Launch

parniani

Pope expresses gratitude for ceasefire agreement in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis condemns investments in arms industry

nasibeh yazdani

Cutting-Edge AI Redefines Protein Structure Prediction

parniani

Pope: Inter-religious dialogue has critical role in building peaceful coexistence among peoples

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis prays for California fire victims

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.