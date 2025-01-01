Guardian: Pope Francis Warns of AI Risks at Davos Summit

Shafaqna English- At the 2025 Davos Summit, Pope Francis expressed deep concerns about artificial intelligence exacerbating society’s “crisis of truth.” Addressing global leaders, he highlighted AI’s potential to amplify misinformation and spread disinformation on an unprecedented scale, further eroding public trust in information sources, as the Guardian wrote.

The Pope called for global collaboration to ensure AI technologies are guided by ethical principles prioritizing truth, transparency, and respect for human dignity. He emphasized the need for robust governance to prevent AI from being used for manipulative or harmful purposes.

This warning comes amid broader debates on AI’s societal impact, including challenges in addressing bias and ensuring accountability. The Pope’s message underscored the urgency of developing policies to align AI innovation with moral and ethical considerations to safeguard humanity.

Source: Guardian

