Saudi Arabia to invest $600B in USA trade over next 4 years

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia is planning to expand its investments and trade with the United States by an amount of $600 billion and possibly beyond over the next four years.

This came during the first phone call between the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump, who assumed office on Monday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It said the crown prince congratulated Trump on his inauguration as the USA president, and they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

