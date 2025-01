Shafaqna English- An Islamophobic attack targeted a Turkish-owned mosque in northern France.



Unknown people left a plaster grenade used in drills outside a mosque managed by the Turkish-Islamic Union of Religious Affairs (DITIB) in the city of Saint-Omer, DITIB said in a statement on Instagram late Tuesday.

A similar incident took place last year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when several people left a pig’s head outside the same mosque.

Source: Daily Sabah

