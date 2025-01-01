USA: Trump’s order blocking birthright citizenship

Shafaqna English- After being sworn in as USA president, Donald Trump signed a host of executive orders, including a move to end birthright citizenship as part of his anti-immigration agenda.

Birthright citizenship refers to a constitutionally protected right that grants automatic US citizenship to babies born in the country.

The policy has been in place for more than a century and is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which grants citizenship to people “born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof”.

But Trump has argued that the amendment does not include people whose parents are non-US citizens.

Source: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com