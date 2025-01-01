Germany: Aschaffenburg Mayor warns against ‘hatred’ after deadly stabbing

Shafaqna English-A knife attack that killed two people in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg has left a local community in grief, with the city’s mayor warning of a “spiral of violence and hatred.”

Aschaffenburg Mayor Jürgen Herzing said he was “shaken up” after a deadly stabbing in his city and urged calm as the attack ramps up Germany’s debate on migration ahead of elections on February 23.

The attack on Wednesday in the southern German state of Bavaria left two people dead, including a 2-year-old boy, with others seriously injured.

