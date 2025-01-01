UNICEF: Extreme weather disrupts schooling for nearly 250 million students

Shafaqna English- At least 242 million students had their education disrupted last year because of extreme weather events, the United Nations children’s agency has said.

In a report released on Friday, UNICEF said heatwaves were the most disruptive climate event, with Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Cambodia experiencing widespread school closures and reduced schooling hours.

Afghanistan was among several countries to face multiple climate hazards, with the country facing heatwaves as well as severe flash floods that damaged or destroyed more than 110 schools in May, UNICEF said.

Global temperatures hit an all-time high in 2024, with the Earth’s average surface temperature rising 1.55 degrees Celsius (2.79 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1850-1900 average, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com