From Droughts to Floods: Cost of Ignoring Climate Warnings in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by SA Shehzad- Weather in Pakistan often oscillates between two extreme conditions. On one hand, apocalyptic floods sweep away crops and cause large-scale devastation, while on the other hand, prolonged dry spells lead to acute water shortages and parched vegetation. This duality has a profound impact on the country’s agricultural and economic stability. Recently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an advisory warning about significant rainfall deficits and the potential escalation of drought severity. According to the PMD, between September 1, 2024, and January 15, 2025, Pakistan recorded a below-normal rainfall deficit of 40%. Sindh experienced the highest shortfall at 52%, followed by Balochistan at 45% and Punjab at 42%. These alarming statistics paint a grim picture for the coming months, as low rainfall in an agriculturally dependent country like Pakistan translates to substantial crop losses.

The consequences of such deficits are severe. Crop failures disrupt the domestic food supply and force the country to import essential commodities, which further strains the economy. Simultaneously, Pakistan’s share in international agricultural exports diminishes, exacerbating its trade imbalance. Additionally, dry vegetation increases the risk of wildfires. A stark reminder is the devastating Los Angeles fires, where dry weather conditions acted as a catalyst, highlighting the vulnerability of arid regions.

These dry conditions are not a new phenomenon for Pakistan. In 2022, just before the catastrophic flash floods, several mountainous regions caught fire, and it took days to bring them under control. Despite such recurring challenges, it is frustrating to see that climate change becomes a governmental priority only during global climate conferences. Since 2022, Pakistan’s focus has largely been on urging wealthier nations to provide grants for rebuilding efforts in developing countries affected by climate change. While this advocacy is crucial, it is equally important for the government to prioritize addressing climate challenges domestically. Unfortunately, the urgency required to tackle these threats is glaringly absent.

In an era of remarkable technological advancements, Pakistan’s government must leverage technology to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Innovative solutions, such as timely weather predictions, can empower farmers to make informed decisions and reduce crop losses. Similarly, constructing water reservoirs to harvest rainwater can provide a sustainable solution for periods of drought. However, the government’s inaction exacerbates the situation, forcing rural populations to migrate to already overcrowded urban areas. This migration leads to further challenges, including shortages of affordable housing, utilities, and other resources, straining urban infrastructure.

Climate change is not a one-time event but a continuous challenge with visible and hidden impacts. While heavy rainfall and floods grab immediate attention, prolonged droughts and water shortages demand equal concern and action. Once government organizations like the PMD issue warnings, the authorities must act swiftly to minimize potential losses. Proactive measures, rather than reactive responses to disasters, are the only sustainable way forward. The government’s ability to prioritize and act on these warnings will determine the country’s resilience in the face of climate change.

