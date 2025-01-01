English
UN: At least 1 million children in Gaza need mental health support for anxiety

Shafaqna English- At least one million children in Gaza urgently require mental health and psycho-social support to address depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, the UN relief chief said.

“The ceasefire has provided a vital reprieve from relentless hostilities for Palestinians,” Tom Fletcher told a Security Council session on the plight of children in Gaza.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire by all sides and added that “safe, unobstructed humanitarian access alongside the absence of hostilities and the almost complete cessation of criminal looting over the past days have significantly improved our ability to operate.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

