Afghan girls demand reopening of schools on Int’l Education Day

Shafaqna English- Afghan girls who have been deprived of education in Afghanistan are calling to be allowed to return to their classrooms, on the occasion of the International Education Day.

This day arrives while girls above grade six have been banned from attending school for more than three years, and female university students are also prohibited from continuing their higher education.

Beheshta, who was a 10th-grade student whenTaliban regained power, said: “Unfortunately, all schools in Afghanistan are closed. We request Taliban reopen schools for girls in the coming year so that we can achieve our dreams.”

Source: Tolo News

