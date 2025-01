Shafaqna English- Islamophobia has become normalized and is underreported across Australia, according to the special envoy to combat Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, with Muslims regularly experiencing humiliation, violence, hatred, and discrimination.

Malik, who assumed the role of special envoy to combat Islamophobia in October last year, said these incidents are “endemic” in Australia.

Source: SBS

www.shafaqna.com