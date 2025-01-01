[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Why? Life in the Fast Lane”‘

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Mohamed Amersi to discuss his book “Why?”; Life in the fast lane, on Friday 24 January 2025.

Speaker:

Mohamed Amersi is a British businessman. He is the founder and chairman of the Inclusive Ventures Group, and former chairman of QML Group. He is a donor to the Conservative Party, having given nearly £525,000 since 2018.

He is founder and chairman of the Amersi Foundation, which has made contributions across a range of issues, including multi-faith and youth programmes to the arts and heritage, education, anti-slavery, climate change, technology and poverty reduction. He holds a number of chairmanship and advisory roles in the charity sector.

He has recently published a book entitled “Why?” and will be speaking about this and recent revelations about his life.

