Pakistan plans to begin surveillance to tackle migrant smuggling

Shafaqna English- Authorities in Pakistan have said they will begin surveillance of travelers between the ages of 15 and 40 on their way to Europe. This is to try and curb increasing incidents of migrant smuggling.

Two Pakistani officials say they will begin questioning all passengers aged between 15 and 40 in around 15 countries thought to be on the transit routes of smuggling gangs transporting people toward Europe.

At least two officers from the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the German press agency dpa that it wanted to crack down on the increasing numbers of younger Pakistanis who attempt to reach Europe via air, land, and sea routes through Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

