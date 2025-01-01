English
International Shia News Agency
UN Agencies call for an end to ban on Afghan girls’ education

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva urged Afghanistan’s interim authorities to lift Afghan girls’ education immediately and allow all girls to return to school.

Otunbayeva stated that it marks International Education Day with deep concern due to the continued deprivation of millions of Afghan girls from their fundamental right to education.

Otunbayeva emphasized that “no country has ever thrived by disempowering and leaving behind half its population.”

This year’s theme for International Education Day is “Artificial intelligence (AI) and education: preserving human agency in a world of automation.” This occasion provides an opportunity to highlight the role of education in the progress of societies and in overcoming educational barriers, especially in crisis-affected countries such as Afghanistan.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

