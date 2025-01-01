Germany: Bomb threat disrupts Friday prayer at mosque in Duisburg

Shafaqna English- German police evacuated and searched a mosque in Duisburg, following an emailed bomb threat.

The Marxloh Central Mosque, operated by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, received the threatening email overnight Thursday, prompting a police response early Friday morning, authorities said.

Police sealed off the area around the mosque and conducted a thorough search of the building. No explosive devices were found, and the all-clear was given several hours later. The Friday prayer service, normally around 1 p.m., had to be canceled.

The Marxloh Central Mosque, Duisburg’s largest Islamic house of worship, serves a significant Turkish-German community in the industrial Ruhr region.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

