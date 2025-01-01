English
Saudi Arabia is making the construction industry greener

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia is embracing sustainability as a core element of its Vision 2030 economic reform agenda.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the construction sector, where innovative solutions and eco-conscious strategies are reshaping the urban landscape.

Through cutting-edge technologies, collaborative efforts, and the adoption of environmentally responsible materials, companies like Red Sea Global, SCG International, VEKR Environmental Services, and SABIC are setting a high standard for sustainable development.

