English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

White House: Over 500 illegal migrants arrested in US

0

Shafaqna English-  US crackdown on illegal immigrants has started as the Donald Trump administration has arrested over 500 undocumented migrants, according to the White House.

Citing figures from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the White House announced on X that 538 arrests and 373 detainers were made in several US cities.

“This is merely a small preview into the work the Trump administration is doing to secure our nation’s borders,” said the White House.

According to US media, raids against illegal immigrants with alleged crime accusations occurred in multiple cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Newark, and Miami.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Trump sworn in as the 47th president

leila yazdani

Trump has no blueprint for foreign policy

leila yazdani

USA: Trump’s green cards for college graduates sparks controversy

nafiseh yazdani

Concerns growing among Muslim Americans about unpredictability of Trump’s leadership

leila yazdani

Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS countries in case of dollar replacement

nafiseh yazdani

Guardian: As threat of Trump’s tariffs loom big EU economies must reform

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.