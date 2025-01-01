White House: Over 500 illegal migrants arrested in US

Shafaqna English- US crackdown on illegal immigrants has started as the Donald Trump administration has arrested over 500 undocumented migrants, according to the White House.

Citing figures from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the White House announced on X that 538 arrests and 373 detainers were made in several US cities.

“This is merely a small preview into the work the Trump administration is doing to secure our nation’s borders,” said the White House.

According to US media, raids against illegal immigrants with alleged crime accusations occurred in multiple cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Newark, and Miami.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

