English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Eleven works from the Vatican Library at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Saudi Arabia

0

Shafaqna English- Eleven works from the Vatican Apostolic Library are featured in the second Islamic Arts Biennale, held from January 25 to May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

They include ancient translations of the Quran, texts on astronomy, and a unique, almost six-meter-long, 17th-century map of the River Nile, restored for the occasion.

“To return to the origins of humanity, to rediscover the roots of history, and to heal the present from the wounds of hatred and division.” This is how Archbishop Angelo Zani, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, described the Vatican Apostolic Library’s participation in the AlMadar section of the Islamic Arts Biennale, which runs from January 25 to May 25, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia is making the construction industry greener

leila yazdani

Saudi Arabia to invest $600 billion in USA over next 4 years

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Space Agency Launches Innovation Competition

parniani

Saudi Arabia Executed a Young Shia Muslim

nafiseh yazdani

Mecca: Over 84,000 visitors participated in Hira Winter events

nasibeh yazdani

Rights groups expect UK’s student to be released from Saudi prison within days

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.