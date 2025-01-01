Eleven works from the Vatican Library at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English- Eleven works from the Vatican Apostolic Library are featured in the second Islamic Arts Biennale, held from January 25 to May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

They include ancient translations of the Quran, texts on astronomy, and a unique, almost six-meter-long, 17th-century map of the River Nile, restored for the occasion.

“To return to the origins of humanity, to rediscover the roots of history, and to heal the present from the wounds of hatred and division.” This is how Archbishop Angelo Zani, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, described the Vatican Apostolic Library’s participation in the AlMadar section of the Islamic Arts Biennale, which runs from January 25 to May 25, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Vatican News

