UN Stresses AI in Education Must Keep Humanity at Its Core

Shafaqna English- The United Nations has highlighted the need to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) in education serves humanity rather than replaces it. While AI offers immense potential to enhance learning, the UN Secretary-General warns that without ethical oversight, its impact could misalign with human values. UNESCO is calling for responsible AI integration, keeping human rights and social well-being at the center of education.

As part of International Education Day, UNESCO is focusing on the opportunities and risks of AI in schools. Director-General Audrey Azoulay emphasized that AI should complement, not replace, human learning, calling for greater investment in teacher and student training. However, AI’s role in education remains uncertain, with only 10% of institutions worldwide having clear policies for its use. Meanwhile, a growing number of countries are restricting technology in classrooms, with 40% now enforcing bans on mobile phones in schools.

Beyond AI, the UN also stressed broader educational challenges that threaten human dignity and equality. Millions of children remain out of school due to conflict, poverty, and discrimination, despite international commitments to universal education. Additionally, school violence and cyberbullying continue to impact students’ well-being. The UN Secretary-General urged global leaders to ensure education remains centered on humanity, calling for policies that empower learners while safeguarding ethical and inclusive learning environments.

Source: UN News

