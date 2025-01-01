Ethnic cleansing feared as Trump wants Jordan, Egypt to accept Gaza residents

Shafaqna English- United States President Donald Trump said he would like to “just clean out” Gaza, urging Egypt and Jordan to take in more Palestinians from the coastal enclave.

Speaking with reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday (25 Jan 2025), Trump said he called King Abdullah II of Jordan earlier in the day and would talk about Egypt President El-Sisi later on Sunday.

“I would like Egypt to take people,” Trump said. “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say: ‘You know, it’s over.’”

Trump said he complimented Jordan for having successfully accepted Palestinian refugees and that he told the king, “I would love for you to take on more, ‘cause I am looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess. It’s a real mess.”

Source: AlJazeera

