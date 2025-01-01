English
UK: Seven mosques and schools vandalised with Islamophobic graffiti in London

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim graffiti has been daubed on seven buildings this month, including mosques, schools, and community centers in East and South London.

Police said they were treating the incidents, which occurred between January 6 and January 23 at locations in east and south London, as hate crimes.

Among the seven locations affected were Stratford mosque and Leyton Jamia Masjid, both in east London.

Each of the locations was hit with Islamophobic messages.

Officers said they were investigating whether the incidents are linked by scanning CCTV amid reports they were being fuelled by an anti-Muslim group online offering £100 for the graffiti attacks.

