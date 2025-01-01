Kashmiri traditional copperware [Exclusive Photos]

Shafaqna English- The Kashmiri copperware or locally known as “Traam” in Kashmiri is an ancient artwork. The floral, stylized, geometric, leaf and even calligraphic motifs that are engraved or embossed on copper. Mostly cooking pots, samovars and other sundry articles are crafted upon. The copperware objects in Kashmir are used for dailyware household items as well as for decorative purpose.

Historians believe that this elegant art was introduced by artisans and traders from Iran and Iraq over seven hundred years ago.

