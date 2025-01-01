English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Increase in Dollar value impacting food prices

0

Shafaqna English- In the past week, the value of the US dollar has increased by 6 afghani against the Afghan currency. This rise has affected food prices.

Noor Ahmad Agha, the acting head of the Central Bank, has met with representatives of the Money Exchangers’ Union to maintain the stability of the afghani, prevent currency smuggling, and encourage the use of the afghani in daily transactions.

It is believed that the 90-day suspension of US foreign development aid to countries worldwide, particularly Afghanistan, has contributed to the rise in the dollar’s value. Yesterday, the US State Department also issued an order to halt these aid programs.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Minister calls for girls’ high schools to open

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Human trafficking market in Nimruz is active

leila yazdani

HRW expresses concern over increasing restrictions on women in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans

leila yazdani

Kabul: Child laborers continue to engage in hard labor despite harsh cold weather

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: 80% of population in Sar-e Pul province faces challenges accessing clean drinking water

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.