Afghanistan: Increase in Dollar value impacting food prices

Shafaqna English- In the past week, the value of the US dollar has increased by 6 afghani against the Afghan currency. This rise has affected food prices.

Noor Ahmad Agha, the acting head of the Central Bank, has met with representatives of the Money Exchangers’ Union to maintain the stability of the afghani, prevent currency smuggling, and encourage the use of the afghani in daily transactions.

It is believed that the 90-day suspension of US foreign development aid to countries worldwide, particularly Afghanistan, has contributed to the rise in the dollar’s value. Yesterday, the US State Department also issued an order to halt these aid programs.

Source: Tolo News

